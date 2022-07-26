Sees 2022 growth at 3.2% vs 3.6% in April

Sees 2023 growth at 2.9% vs 3.6% in April

Chief economist says world 'may soon be teetering on the edge' of recession

Sees 2022 China GDP 3.3% vs 4.4% in April

Eurozone 2022 GDP 2.6% vs 2.8% in April; 2023 1.2% vs 2.3% in April

US GDP seen at 2.3% vs 3.7% in April, 2023 GDP at 1.0% vs 2.3% in April

Japan 2022 to 1.7% vs 2.4% in April

India 2022 to 7.4% vs 8.2% in April



These numbers still sound optimistic. The eurozone growing at all next year is a stretch, especially with the latest pipeline news and ECB rate hike. At the end of the day, these forecasts are backward looking, the same as everyone else. EUR/USD is down 70 pips to 1.0149 today.

That said, they're the kind of thing that has spooked investors in the past and the bad news is absolutely cascading on the corporate side today.