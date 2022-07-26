IMF
  • Sees 2022 growth at 3.2% vs 3.6% in April
  • Sees 2023 growth at 2.9% vs 3.6% in April
  • Chief economist says world 'may soon be teetering on the edge' of recession
  • Sees 2022 China GDP 3.3% vs 4.4% in April
  • Eurozone 2022 GDP 2.6% vs 2.8% in April; 2023 1.2% vs 2.3% in April
  • US GDP seen at 2.3% vs 3.7% in April, 2023 GDP at 1.0% vs 2.3% in April
  • Japan 2022 to 1.7% vs 2.4% in April
  • India 2022 to 7.4% vs 8.2% in April

These numbers still sound optimistic. The eurozone growing at all next year is a stretch, especially with the latest pipeline news and ECB rate hike. At the end of the day, these forecasts are backward looking, the same as everyone else.  EUR  /USD is down 70 pips to 1.0149 today.

That said, they're the kind of thing that has spooked investors in the past and the bad news is absolutely cascading on the corporate side today.