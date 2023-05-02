The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast in its regional economic outlook report:

Asia's economy is expected to expand 4.6% in 2023 (upgrading its forecast by 0.3% from October) after a 3.8% increase in 2022

The IMF cited "Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India":

China and India expansions forecast at 5.2% and 5.9%, respectively in 2023

The IMF said risks to their outlook included

stickier-than-expected inflation

slowing global demand

the impact of U.S. and European banking-sector stress