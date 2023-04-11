- 2024 GDP lowered to 3.0% vs 3.1% in January
- China forecasts for 2023 and 2024 unchanged at 5.2% and 4.5%, respectively
- Japan 2023 GDP lowered to 1.3% from 1.8%
- Eurozone 2023 growth at 0.8% vs 0.7% in January
- UK and German GDP still seen slightly contracting this year
- US growth to 1.6% from 1.4% in January
- A plausible alternative scenario of more moderate lending would cut growth by 0.3 pp from baseline
- Banking system turmoil appears contained but further tightening of lending would further reduce growth
- Inflation still too elevated, monetary policy should focus on bringing it down
Overall, these numbers are remarkably stable but that's concerning given all the good news on US growth and consumer spending.