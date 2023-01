International Monetary Fund with its latest economic update.

Projects the global economy will grow 2.9% this year

+0.2% from its previous forecast in October

down from 3.4% in 2022

forecasts +3.1% in 2024

expects that 84% of nations will face lower headline inflation this year compared to 2022

“Growth will remain weak by historical standards, as the fight against inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine weigh on activity”

Full report is here: