IMF
  • IMF chief economist says 'worst is yet to come for many' and 2023 'will fell like a recession'
  • Sees 2022 growth at 3.2% vs 3.2% in July
  • Sees 2023 growth at 2.7% vs 2.9% in July

Countries:

  • China 2023 GDP 4.4% vs 4.6% in July
  • Eurozone 2022 GDP 3.1% vs 2.6% in July; 2023 0.5% vs 1.2% in July
  • US GDP seen at 1.6% vs 2.3% in July; 2023 GDP at 1.0% vs 1.0% in July
  • Japan 2022 unchanged; 2023 1.6% vs 1.7% prior
  • India 2022 6.8% vs 7.4% prior. 2023 unchanged at 6.1%

In July, the IMF also downgraded forecasts and earlier this month, Giorgieva said that much of the global economy was set for a recession. The big differences in this report are much lower estimates for the eurozone with Germany and Italy now seen contracting in 2023.

In this forecast the IMF outlined a 1% global contraction in a downside scenario that includes a 30% oil price jump, Chinese property disruptions and severe tightening due to inflation .

IMF global growth projections