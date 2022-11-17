Early early this week there was news crossing on significant changes to COVID and Property policies in China.

Chief Economist Gopinath is having remarks reported across the newswires:

Calibrating China's zero-covid strategy to limit its economic impact would be vital to sustaining and balancing the economy

Urgent action at the central government level is required in China's property sector to ensure financial stability.

Well, yeah ... see above! Maybe they are old comments?

More:

Inflation and weakening growth in China allow for greater support for vulnerable households, which, along with strengthened social safety nets, would promote consumption.