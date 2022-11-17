Early early this week there was news crossing on significant changes to COVID and Property policies in China.

Chief Economist Gopinath is having remarks reported across the newswires:

  • Calibrating China's zero-covid strategy to limit its economic impact would be vital to sustaining and balancing the economy
  • Urgent action at the central government level is required in China's property sector to ensure financial stability.

Well, yeah ... see above! Maybe they are old comments?

More:

  • Inflation and weakening growth in China allow for greater support for vulnerable households, which, along with strengthened social safety nets, would promote consumption.
