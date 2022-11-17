Early early this week there was news crossing on significant changes to COVID and Property policies in China.
- a 20- and 16-point plan respectively.
Chief Economist Gopinath is having remarks reported across the newswires:
- Calibrating China's zero-covid strategy to limit its economic impact would be vital to sustaining and balancing the economy
- Urgent action at the central government level is required in China's property sector to ensure financial stability.
Well, yeah ... see above! Maybe they are old comments?
More:
- Inflation and weakening growth in China allow for greater support for vulnerable households, which, along with strengthened social safety nets, would promote consumption.