IMF warns that property downturn in China has deepend with a heightened risk of spillovers to banking, corproate and local government sectors

Global stress tests shows up to 29% of emerging market banks would be underacapitalized in a severe economic downturn

Warns of heightened risk of rapid, disorderly repricing in financial markets, amplified by existing vulnerabilities and poor liquidity

This isn't the kind of thing anyone wants to hear on a day like today. It always looks darkest before dawn but it's tough to find a reason to buy any kind of risk asset.