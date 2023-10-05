IMF's Georgieva weighs in on global economic trends. Like the Fed sees rates higher for longer.

Current pace of global growth remains quite weak.

Global growth is well below 3.8 pre-pandemic average

Stronger demand for services, progress on inflation boosted chances for soft landing, but vigilance essential

Fighting inflation remains top priority

Warns that inflation will remain above target for some countries until 2025

Medium-term growth prospects have weakened further.

Winning fight against inflation requires interest rates to remain higher for longer.

US, India are bright spots, but most advanced economies are slowing and China's output below expectations.

Estimates cumulative global output loss from successive shocks since 2020 amounts to $3.7 trillion.

Sudden resurgence of inflation could lead to sharp tightening of financial conditions.

Warns of significant risks on fiscal front in many countries, higher interest rates have increased debt burdens.