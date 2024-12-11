Reuters covered the report from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), with such news as:

global growth will slow in 2025

offshore investors are set to cut the cash they send to emerging markets by nearly a quarter

A little further into the piece is this stark news from China:

shift is hitting China the hardest

emerging markets outside China are expected to pull in "robust" inflows in bonds and equities

in 2024 so far, China marked its first outflow of foreign direct investment in decades

total portfolio flows to the world's second-largest economy are expected to turn negative, an outflow of $25 billion, in 2025

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) is a global financial industry association that serves as a key platform for the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, asset managers, insurers, and other financial service providers. It was established in 1983, primarily in response to the international debt crisis of the 1980s, to facilitate dialogue and cooperation among financial institutions, governments, and policymakers.

