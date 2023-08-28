In the first six months of 2023, Chinese auto exports +75.7% year-on-year to 2.14 million vehicles

H1 overseas shipments of new energy vehicles (NEVs) -- a category that consists mainly of pure electric and hybrid models -- more than doubled to 534,000 units, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total car exports

Europe is now the biggest overseas market for Chinese automakers

The U.S. imposes a 27.5% import tariff on Chinese-made cars

In Q1 of 2023 China overtook Japan as the world's largest car exporter for the first time. (data via the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)).