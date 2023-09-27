Australian retail sales date for August is due today. Earlier post:

Via CBA, citing their proprietary data for their lower-than-consensus estimate:

Retail trade rose by 0.5% in July, buoyed by spending around the FIFA

Women’s World Cup, and following a 0.7% decline in June. Our

CommBank Household Spending Insights (HSI) index shows that the

pace of retail spending growth moderated in August. We antici

pate that

retail trade, as measured by the ABS survey, rose by just 0.1%.

