Australian retail sales date for August is due today. Earlier post:
Via CBA, citing their proprietary data for their lower-than-consensus estimate:
- Retail trade rose by 0.5% in July, buoyed by spending around the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and following a 0.7% decline in June.
- Our CommBank Household Spending Insights (HSI) index shows that the pace of retail spending growth moderated in August. We anticipate that retail trade, as measured by the ABS survey, rose by just 0.1%.