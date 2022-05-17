The Wall Street Journal have a recap of the calamitous data from China yesterday
ICYMI:
The Journal (gated) add a little more:
- In Shanghai, the citywide lockdown meant not a single car was sold last month, the Shanghai Automobile Sales Association said Monday.
- Covid-19 restrictions could also be felt in China’s manufacturing sector, where struggles to get workers on factory floors, combined with softening overseas demand for Chinese goods, crippled output and disrupted supply chains.
With any luck things will begin to improve: