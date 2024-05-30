This is unusual.
The S&P 500 isn't moving.
There is some kind of error at the CME and it's led to a freeze in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The SPX is locked at 5241.69, with futures showing a slightly better number.
This is unusual.
The S&P 500 isn't moving.
There is some kind of error at the CME and it's led to a freeze in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The SPX is locked at 5241.69, with futures showing a slightly better number.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read