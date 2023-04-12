A snippet of info via Standard Bank Group:

Recent data show the infrastructure boom may already be taking off

An index measuring construction activity surged in March to its highest level in over a decade

households are cautious about job and income prospects

expect fixed investment in infrastructure growing 5-10% for the year

in the first half of the year, there's going to be strong growth in fixed-asset investment

The government's hope is that drives the recovery, and at some point they can hand over the baton to private business and consumption.

Justin posted China loans data yesterday, a positive:

new yuan loans in Q1 hitting a record total of ¥10.6 trillion

Domestic consumption and exports are struggling in China, eyes are on government measures such as infrastructure investment to help boost the economy.