A snippet of info via Standard Bank Group:
- Recent data show the infrastructure boom may already be taking off
- An index measuring construction activity surged in March to its highest level in over a decade
- households are cautious about job and income prospects
- expect fixed investment in infrastructure growing 5-10% for the year
- in the first half of the year, there's going to be strong growth in fixed-asset investment
- The government's hope is that drives the recovery, and at some point they can hand over the baton to private business and consumption.
Justin posted China loans data yesterday, a positive:
- new yuan loans in Q1 hitting a record total of ¥10.6 trillion
Domestic consumption and exports are struggling in China, eyes are on government measures such as infrastructure investment to help boost the economy.