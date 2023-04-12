A snippet of info via Standard Bank Group:

  • Recent data show the infrastructure boom may already be taking off
  • An index measuring construction activity surged in March to its highest level in over a decade
  • households are cautious about job and income prospects
  • expect fixed investment in infrastructure growing 5-10% for the year
  • in the first half of the year, there's going to be strong growth in fixed-asset investment
  • The government's hope is that drives the recovery, and at some point they can hand over the baton to private business and consumption.

Justin posted China loans data yesterday, a positive:

  • new yuan loans in Q1 hitting a record total of ¥10.6 trillion

ship global logistics

Domestic consumption and exports are struggling in China, eyes are on government measures such as infrastructure investment to help boost the economy.