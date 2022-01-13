This from the start of this year:

Indonesia is the world's biggest thermal coal exporter. It has now has allowed 37 loaded coal vessels to depart after they secured approvals from authorities.

The Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said:

the export ban implemented on Jan. 1 had been eased for miners that had met a requirement to sell a portion of their output for local power generation after the state utility procured enough coal at power stations to ensure 15 days of operations.