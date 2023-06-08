Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) along with AgBank have cut yuan deposit rates.

ICBC cuts 2 year yuan deposit rate to 2.05%

  • cuts 5 year to 2.45%
  • cuts 10 year to 2.5%

Stimulus from China. I posted on 'requests' from Chinese authorities to cut rates yesterday:

But there is some head-kicking going on:

Note: 'calls on' and 'asks' means getting a kick in the head in China.

CNH not a lot moved, it moved sharply overnight:

china yuan rate cut 08 June 2023

--

