Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) along with AgBank have cut yuan deposit rates.

ICBC cuts 2 year yuan deposit rate to 2.05%

cuts 5 year to 2.45%

cuts 10 year to 2.5%

Stimulus from China. I posted on 'requests' from Chinese authorities to cut rates yesterday:

But there is some head-kicking going on:

Note: 'calls on' and 'asks' means getting a kick in the head in China.

CNH not a lot moved, it moved sharply overnight:

