After the drop yesterday, the dollar is keeping lightly higher today as the risk mood keeps calmer ahead of European trading. There was some slight optimism in stocks yesterday but that just seems like a bit part relief after the retreat last week. In any case, month-end will complicate the picture and we'll see how things are once the dust settles tomorrow.

Looking ahead to Europe today, inflation data is back on the agenda and that is something to be mindful of for the euro and for bonds.

0700 GMT - Germany January import price index

0745 GMT - France Q4 final GDP figures

0745 GMT - France February preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Spain February preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland Q4 GDP figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland February KOF leading indicator index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.