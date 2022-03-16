With US CPI at 7.9%, there is certainly a wall of worry.

However, Russian annual inflation has sped up to 12.54% as of March 11, from 10.42% a week earlier. This according to the Russian economic minister.

Of course growth is probably fallen sharply as well as international businesses close, and employees are put out of work. Trade and currency restrictions have all but stopped the economy, and with it prices have moved higher.

It would seem logical that at some point, the pain would be too hard to take, but although there are overtures of progress, there also overtures of issues is still remaining for a solution. The wildcard is also the will of Putin and his inability to take a loss.