Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose from 2.5% in October to 2.6% in November, with inflation expectations for 3 years ahead also rising to 2.4% - up from 2.1% in the month before. Meanwhile, growth expectations have turned more negative with the year ahead seen at -1.3% as opposed to -1.1% in October.

It's a sign that consumer expectations are not quite convinced that the ECB is doing their job in getting inflation down perhaps. And stagflation concerns might be something that will be whispered all throughout the year.