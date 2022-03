It's all about inflation today as we mark the final hours of Q1 2022.

The PCE report is due at the bottom of the hour and core inflation is expected up 5.5%. Personal income is forecast to rise 0.5% and spending by the same pace.

At the same time, we also get weekly initial jobless claims and Canadian January GDP with the preliminary February look.

On the FOMC calendar, it's the Fed's Williams at 9 am ET.

