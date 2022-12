South Korean PPI for November 2022

+0.2% m/m (October was +0.5%)

+6.3% y/y (October +7.3%)

This is the slowest y/y since April 2021. Encouragement also from that 0.2% m/m rise.

Trader eyes are on inflation developments right across the globe. Perhaps the Bank of Japan (sorta) tightening has top ticked it?