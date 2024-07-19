For this year, inflation is projected to average at 2.4%, which is similar to the last survey three months ago. Then, inflation is expected to slow to 2.0% next year and then potentially falling to 1.9% by 2026. As for the long-term, defined as 2028, inflation is seen being at exactly the 2% mark.

A thing to note is that the survey itself shows inflation slowing quicker than the ECB's own staff projections. But again, any future policy deliberations will depend more on the hard data. And that will mean the upcoming consumer price inflation reports.