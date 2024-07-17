Synopsis: ING believes that EUR/USD is more likely to fall to 1.08 rather than rise to 1.10 after this week's ECB meeting. The current balance between USD-positive US political developments and USD-negative Fed rate repricing is keeping EUR/USD near 1.09, with minimal contribution from the euro leg.

Key Points:

Current Trading: EUR/USD remains close to 1.09, reflecting a balance between US political factors favoring USD strength and Fed rate repricing that is USD-negative.

EUR/USD remains close to 1.09, reflecting a balance between US political factors favoring USD strength and Fed rate repricing that is USD-negative. Eurozone Data: ZEW Surveys: Confirmed a drop in the German expectations gauge but showed a surprising recovery in the current situation index, possibly due to the market-friendly French election results. Eurozone Expectations Survey: Contracted, indicating a loss of momentum in activity sentiment over the past month.

Growth Outlook: Eurozone Growth: Cooling eurozone growth outlook and increasing concerns about the French fiscal situation amid political gridlock are likely to weigh on EUR/USD.

ECB Meeting Expectations: Guidance: ING expects the ECB Governing Council to refrain from offering new guidance at the upcoming meeting. Market Impact: The market impact of the meeting is expected to be limited, with continued ECB caution suggesting modest bullish risks for EUR/USD.



Conclusion: ING anticipates EUR/USD is more likely to hit 1.08 than 1.10 in the coming weeks, driven by a cooling eurozone growth outlook and concerns about the French fiscal situation. The upcoming ECB meeting is not expected to significantly influence the market, reinforcing the likelihood of EUR/USD trending lower.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.