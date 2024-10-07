  • Market expects a 25bp rate cut from the ECB next week, driven by weak economic sentiment and inflation falling below 2%.
  • Arguments for a cut include worsening growth and inflation outlooks, with disinflationary trends and some ECB officials showing support for a cut.
  • But the bank says there are valid arguments against a cut and point to the lack of new hard data since September, reliance on sentiment indicators which hasn't been very reliable, and persistent services inflation.
  • ECB's cautious stance suggests there is a risk that the bank may wait until December for more updated projections before cutting rates.
  • Market pressure to cut is less influential during an easing cycle, making it less likely for the ECB to act just to meet expectations.
  • Outcome is uncertain, with both rate cuts and a potential hawkish surprise possible

Personally I think it'll be a very hard sell to the doves to argue against a cut after the recent batch of inflation and PMI data.

Yes, PMI data has been unreliable, but the trend has been clear.