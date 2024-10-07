Market expects a 25bp rate cut from the ECB next week, driven by weak economic sentiment and inflation falling below 2%.

Personally I think it'll be a very hard sell to the doves to argue against a cut after the recent batch of inflation and PMI data.

Yes, PMI data has been unreliable, but the trend has been clear.