US Jobless Claims

Eyes are back on the economic calendar today with some notable releases for the US economy.

Initial Jobless Claims at 8:30 ET: Expected to come in at 230K, slightly above last week's 227K. The 4-week average will also be closely monitored.

PMI data at 9:45 ET: S&P Global Manufacturing, Services, and Composite PMIs will provide insight into economic activity. Manufacturing PMI consensus is 49.6, in line with last month's reading while services are expected to tick lower to 54.0 from 55.0.

Existing Home Sales at 10:00 ET: Housing market health will be gauged, with expectations of 3.93M sales in July, down from 3.89M previously.

EIA Natural Gas Storage at 10:30 ET: Consensus looks for a 24B build, compared to last week's 5B draw (a rare summer draw)

