- Prior week 211K revised to 212K (the first week above 200K after seven straight weeks below)
- initial jobless claims 192K versus 205K expected
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 196.50K vs 197.25K last week
- continuing claims 1.684M versus 1.715M expected
- prior week of continuing claims 1.718M revised to 1.713M
- 4-week moving average of continuing jobless claims 1.676M versus 1.678M last week
The initial jobless claims data moves back below the 200K level. Last week the number moved back above the 200,000 number after seven consecutive weeks below. Employment remains strong