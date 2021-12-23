- Initial jobless claims 205K versus 205K estimate
- four week moving average 206.25K versus 203.5K last week
- prior week revised to 205K from 206K previously reported
- continuing claims 1.859 million versus 1.82 million estimate
- The continuing claims 4 week moving average was the lowest since March 14, 2021 it was at 1.731 million.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 11 were in Missouri (+7,344), Kentucky (+3,600), Illinois (+1,171), Nebraska (+1,032), and Tennessee (+705),
- The largest decreases were in New York (-8,157), North Carolina (-4,320), Texas (-4,086), Wisconsin (-3,214), and Oregon (-1,982).
The data corresponds with the BLS survey week for the December jobs report.