The market is still sifting through he fallout from the FOMC decision, and now has a surprisingly-hawkish BOE to contemplate as well. In the background, the regional banks remain a focus as well.

Economic data today includes weekly US initial jobless claims at 8:30 am ET, then US new home sales at 10 am ET and Eurozone consumer sentiment at 11 am ET. Also at 11 am ET, we will hear from the BOE's Mann and the ECB's Lane who will be on the same panel discussion on floating currency rates.

At the moment, USD/CAD is sinking and it's coming with oil lower in a curious move.