The US economic calendar continues to be light this week.

Today's highlight is the weekly initial jobless claims report. In Feb-March, it looked like claims were running higher but they stabilized and then fell in May.

US initial jobless claims

This week, the consensus is 235K.

US wholesale sales are also due at 10 am ET but that's rarely a market mover.

More likely to impact FX are comments from the BOC's Beaudry at 3:35 pm ET in British Columbia. Citi called for another 25 bps hike in September today but that might be premature as he's likely to shape expectations going forward.