US dollar weakness is continuing today as there is a FOMO move in bonds with yields down 2-12 bps across the curve.

Up next is the weekly initial jobless claims report. Even a slightly higher reading than the 210K expected could add to the bid in bonds and risk assets. We also get Q3 productivity data but that's rarely a market mover.

The BOE's Bailey also begins his press conference at the bottom of the hour and at 10 am ET, the US factory orders report is out.