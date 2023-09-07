What's on the calendar today? We start with weekly initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is 234K from 228K previously. There's a waiting game about when claims will finally break higher but no one is wagering on exactly when that will come.

After that, it's all about the talking heads:

1300 GMT/ 9:00 am Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks

1545 / 11:45 am Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks

1930 / 3:30 pm New York Fed President John Williams speaks as part of a Bloomberg markets forum

1945 / 3:45 pm Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on his economic outlook

2055 / 4.55 pm Board Governor Bowman speaking

2300 / 7 pm Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks

2305 / 7:05 pm Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks on the economy and monetary policy

We also get Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem who will speak at 1715 GMT (1:55 pm ET). That will be an interesting one as the market tries to sort out if the BOC is done or not.

