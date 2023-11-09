Powell might be forced to push back on more-dovish pricing in markets and that will be the main point of interest today. He speaks at 12:30 pm ET and is preceded by Bostic (9:30 am ET) and Barkin (11 am ET), though we've already heard from them since the FOMC.

On the economic calendar, we will get weekly initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour. The prior reading was 217K and the consensus is 218K. Even a small miss will be market moving, in part because there's nothing else to focus on today.

Finally, the US Treasury sells 30-year bonds at 1 pm ET in a $24 billion refunding auction. There's something of a concession already underway with 30s up 4 bps to 4.70% today.