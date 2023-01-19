Prior report 205K

initial jobless claims 190 K versus 214K estimate

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 206.00K versus 212.50K last month

Continuing claims 1.647M versus 1.660M estimate

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.673M versus 1.678M last week

The data today coincides with the BLS survey week four employment to be released in the first week next month. The claims data is the lowest level since April 28, 2022. Employment remains an issue for the Federal Reserve.

Initial jobless claims move lower

The continuing claims have been ticking up from September low of 1.347M, but is down from the end of December high 1.710M: nevertheless they are continuing to skim along low levels indicative of a strong labor market.

Continuing claims rise modestly but off December highs

\Inflation Read this Term