Every year in Japan, unions affiliated with Rengo hold wage negotiations with employers. These negotiations are known as "spring labor offensive" or "shunto" in Japanese. The goal of shunto is to negotiate wage increases and other benefits for workers.

With inflation at a four-decade high, pay hikes are expected to be solid, at least for larger firms. The Bank of Japan is encouraging higher wages to support inflation.

Initial results are expected some time today. I don't have a specific time.

