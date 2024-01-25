Intel Corp (INTC) Q4 2023 Earnings:

EPS: $0.63, Beat expectations of $0.45.

Revenue: $15.4 billion, Beat expectations of $15.16 billion.

Guidance for Q1: Adjusted EPS view: $0.13, below expectations of $0.34. Adjusted revenue view: $12.2 to $13.2 billion, below expectations of $14.25 billion.



Intel revenue breakdown:

Client Computing: $8.84 billion, Beat expectations of $8.42 billion.

Datacenter & AI: $4 billion, slightly Below expectations of $4.08 billion.

Network & Edge: $1.47 billion, Below expectations of $1.55 billion.

Mobileye: $637 million, Beat expectations of $627.2 million.

Intel Foundry Services: $291 million, Below expectations of $342.5 million.

Shares of Intel are trading down -$2.28 or -4.54% in after-hour trading.

Other earnings summaries from after the close shows:

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Q4 2023:

Adjusted EPS: $0.44, Beat expectations of $0.43.

Revenue: $1.6 billion, Below expectations of $1.66 billion.

FY24 Adjusted EPS View: $1.15 to $1.25, Below expectations of $1.33.

Shares are trading down -2.86% in after-hours trading

Visa Inc (V) Q1 2024:

Adjusted EPS: $2.41, Beat expectations of $2.34.

Revenue: $8.6 billion, Beat expectations of $8.54 billion.

Shares are trading down -1.16% in after-hours trading

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q2 2024:

EPS: -$0.87, Beat expectations of -$1.13.

Revenue: $3.03 billion, Beat expectations of $2.99 billion.

Q3 Revenue Guidance: Sees revenue of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion, Above expectations of $3.10 billion.

Despite the beat, shares are trading -3.98% in after-hours trading

KLA Corp (KLAC) Q2 2024:

EPS: $4.28, Beat expectations of $3.91.

Revenue: $2.49 billion, Beat expectations of $2.46 billion.

Shares are trading down -5.26% in aftermarket trading

T-Mobile Q4 2023