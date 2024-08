Intel earnings missed on the top and bottom line.

EPS $0.02 vs $0.10

Revenues $12.83 billion versus $12.94 billion expected

Suspend dividend starting in a Q4 of 2024

Announces a $10 billion cost reduction plan.

Company is announcing a 15% headcount reduction

Shares after the close are trading down -10.12% at $26.10

The company is broken and has been that way as they zig when they should zag and continue to fall behind the likes of AMD, Nvidia.