There are venues for betting on the US election but this is seen as a big deal because IB has around 3 million customers.

IB will open betting from Monday, September 16.

bets on Trump or Harris

also bets on swing-state Senate races

Info via Wall Street Journal (gated)

-

In other political news, Trump has said he won't debate Harris again.

Harris had been pushing for another debate:

I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate, because this election and what is at stake could not be more important

Trump says No.

-

The election is still weeks away. Plenty more boring election news to come until then.

While we wait, a bit of a laugh: