There are venues for betting on the US election but this is seen as a big deal because IB has around 3 million customers.
IB will open betting from Monday, September 16.
- bets on Trump or Harris
- also bets on swing-state Senate races
Info via Wall Street Journal (gated)
In other political news, Trump has said he won't debate Harris again.
Harris had been pushing for another debate:
- I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate, because this election and what is at stake could not be more important
Trump says No.
The election is still weeks away. Plenty more boring election news to come until then.
