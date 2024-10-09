Implied rate expectations for the upcoming policy decisions for major central banks:
ECB: -25 basis points of easing implied for October 17th meeting (100% probability implied for a cut)
BoC: -32 basis points of easing implied for October 23rd meeting (100% probability implied for a cut)
BoJ: 1 basis point of tightening implied for the October 31st meeting (87% probability implied for a hold)
RBA: -2 basis points of easing implied for the November 5th meeting (91% probability implied for a hold)
BoE: -21 basis points of easing implied for the November 7th meeting (84% probability implied for a cut)
Fed: -22 basis points of easing implied for the November 7th meeting (88% probability implied for a cut)
RBNZ: -45 basis points of easing implied for the November 27th meeting (100% probability implied for a cut - almost fully priced for another 50bp move)
SNB: -30 basis points of easing implied for the December 12th meeting (100% probability implied for a cut)