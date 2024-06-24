Both the EUR and European Equities saw decent outperformance against their US counterparts yesterday.

The OAT/Bund spreads showed some calm yesterday with the spread falling 4 basis points from 0.76% to 0.72%. With the French snap elections coming up on Sunday, markets have already priced in a fair bit of risk premium on the fiscal side.

Arguably, the potential negative impact from a hung parliament (assuming Macron doesn't step down) or a far-right majority victory might already reflected in spread and implied volatility across the EUR pairs.

Also worth noting that this week is month-end, quarter-end and half-year end, so we might also be seeing some rebalancing flows in the mix, which will have nothing to do with the macro or idiosyncratic risks in play right now.