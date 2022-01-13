Head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol

"We believe there are strong elements of tightness in Europe's gas markets due to Russia's behavior," Birol told reporters, noting "today's low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with heightened geopolitical tensions over Ukraine."

Russian gas company Gazprom reduced exports to Europe by 25% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 despite high market prices and reduced spot sales while other exporters boosted them, Birol said. "The current storage deficit in the European Union is largely due to Gazprom," he added

Link to the piece for further info if interested. Birol is really not saying anything that hasn't been canvassed before.