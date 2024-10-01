There has been another hiccup in risk trades in the past few minutes, though less so in bonds. It could be that some fresh details are crossing on Iran's plans to strike imminently.

The first is from the Israeli media and says:

Three Israeli officials quoted anonymously by the NYT say that Iran would likely target three military air bases, and “an intelligence headquarters north of Tel Aviv” which it said has been evacuated.

The second is from Axios and says that Iran plans to attack with high-speed (ballistic?) missiles and not drones or low-speed cruise missiles. Iran used a reported 120 of these in the April attack so this doesn't sound like anything new but maybe they have some tricks up their sleeves.