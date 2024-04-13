Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei

When the drones were launched, there was still some hope that it would be a token retaliation and that we wouldn't be headed towards a regional war.

That's now looking considerably less likely.

The Israeli military says more than 100 drones were launched and that ballistic missiles have also been launched. Some reports say hypersonic missiles have also been launched. That would be particularly noteworthy since it's unknown if even the US military has the ability to intercept missiles travelling at that speed.

Israel says US and British military aircraft have downed some Iranian drones over the Iraq-Syria border area but Israel has advised residents of some areas to take shelter if required.

Israel is convening a war cabinet while Biden will address the nation shortly.