Iran foreign minister Amirabdollahian said Tehran might consider direct talks with the US if it leads to a good outcome.

Signals from Iran nuclear talks have been so murky but I take this is concrete good news. Iran today refused to put prisoners into the negotiation but that's what leaders always say publicly.

For the White House, high oil prices are a major problem and the easiest barrels to get online in the world are in Iran. That's a win-win and this is an interesting overture.

Here's a look at oil, which is off the lows today: