Oil is soaring today, up around $5. It's contract expiration so that could be adding a quirk but there's strength right out the forward curve with December trading up $2.50 to $95.50.

Perhaps there will be a dip when the Iran nuclear deal is announced but I have to imagine it's priced in. Still, when the orders come for the barrels, it's tough to anticipate that in the physical market. Moreover, there's still a big geopolitical premium in crude.