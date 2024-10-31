Iran is preparing a major retaliatory strike against Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US election, according to two sources cited by Axios.

Oil has spiked higher on the report. There was a similar report yesterday but from a less-credible source.

The latest report is the first to highlight that the strike could come from Iraq and says that "carrying the attack out through pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and not directly from Iranian territory could be an attempt by Iran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran."

It's expected to use a large number of drones and ballistic missiles.