Iran has more leaks than the Bank of Japan. I'm not sure how they expect to get anything done when they're letting people get assassinated in a military compound and leaking military orders to the New York Times.

That said, this might be another one of those 'face saving' drills where they lob some drones at Israel that get shot down or put holes in the desert. So they point here would be to give Israel the heads up. If you believe that's the case, then the trade will be to fade an oil spike on the attack, just like it was last time.

"Iranian military commanders are considering another combination attack of drones and missiles on military targets in the vicinity of Tel Aviv and Haifa, but would make a point of avoiding strikes on civilian targets, the Iranian officials said."

Here's the NYT report.