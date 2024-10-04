- Iran leader Khamenei says Muslim nations have a common enemy.
- Iran leader Khamenei says Muslim nations have to strap the belt of defense from Afghanistan to Yemen, from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon.
- Iran leader Khamenei says every country has the right to defend itself from aggressors.
- Iran leader Khamenei says Oct. 7 attack was a legitimate act, so was Iran's attack on Israel.
- Iran leader Khamenei says we will not delay nor rush to respond to Israel.
- Iran leader Khamenei says Israel is pretending to win through assassinations and civilian killings.
- Iran leader Khamenei says what has accumulated from Israel's recent behavior is increasing anger and strengthening resistance motives