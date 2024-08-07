Politico with the update:

US officials say Iran may be rethinking launching a multi-pronged attack on Israel

While they do anticipate an Iranian response to the Haniyeh killing, think Tehran seems to have recalibrated

US does not expect an imminent attack

"U.S. officials have sent messages to Tehran through various intermediaries that if the blast that killed Haniyeh was caused by a covert Israeli operation and did not kill any Iranian citizens, then Iran should reevaluate its plan to launch a military attack on Israel."

Tensions in the Middle East have an impact on oil prices. These steadied on Wednesday: