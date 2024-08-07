Politico with the update:
- US officials say Iran may be rethinking launching a multi-pronged attack on Israel
- While they do anticipate an Iranian response to the Haniyeh killing, think Tehran seems to have recalibrated
- US does not expect an imminent attack
- "U.S. officials have sent messages to Tehran through various intermediaries that if the blast that killed Haniyeh was caused by a covert Israeli operation and did not kill any Iranian citizens, then Iran should reevaluate its plan to launch a military attack on Israel."
Tensions in the Middle East have an impact on oil prices. These steadied on Wednesday: