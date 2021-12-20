Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centres, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military manoeuvre that started on Sunday, Nournews added.

~ This follows reports earlier that Iran held a military exercise over the Bushehr nuclear power plant on early Monday morning, to increase preparedness and defence capability of the armed forces, per deputy of governor of Bushehr province.

As reported on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbasAslani/status/1472811291689558018?s=20