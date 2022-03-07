There is no extra detail on this:
- Iran's top security official says negotiators have evaluation of new components affecting Vienna talks on their agenda.
- Also have the adoption of negotiation initiatives to accelerate achieving of a nuclear deal on the agenda
I think it may refer to earlier news that:
- The latest on the talks coming over financial news are that Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.
